UH rubbish pickup reservations are now online

University Heights residents now can order, and pay for, special trash pickups online, at www.universityheights.com/special-pickups. “Special pickups” are defined as large, bulky items that cannot be collected as part of regular trash pickup.

Previously, residents had to arrange for special pickups in person, at the city’s building department.

Special pickups are designed for the collection of bulk items that will not fit into the hopper of a rubbish scooter, and large quantities of items. There is a $10 fee for each special pick-up load (the pick-up truck is 0.75 tons or 5 feet by 8 feet), and a two-load maximum per each six-month period. Any rubbish cans left in a special pick-up load will be discarded, with no exceptions.

Special pickups are arranged on a first-come, first-served basis. The city cannot specify a time or day for collection; special pickups will be collected within four business days of when payment is submitted.

Acceptable items for special pickup are appliances, furniture, carpeting, wood/tree limbs and branches, railroad ties, etc. All need to be boxed, bagged or tied; weigh less than 50 lbs.; and measure under 4 feet in length and 2 feet in diameter.

Unacceptable items are lumber, flooring (tiles/wood slats), concrete, bricks, dirt, roofing materials, asphalt, drywall, kitchen cabinets, and windows. Considered construction materials, these items must be removed by a contractor.

For additional information, residents should contact the UH Service Department at 216-932-7800, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.