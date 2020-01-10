Trick-or-treating in UH is on, for now
On Sept. 18, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) made recommendations on how Ohioans can participate in trick-or-treating as safely as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of University Heights urges residents who choose to participate this year to follow ODH recommendations.
Pending any new orders from the state or county boards of health, Trick-or-Treat night in University Heights will take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m.
If COVID-19 conditions worsen in Cuyahoga County before Halloween, plans and guidelines may change. Updates will be posted on the city’s website, www.universityheights.com.
Guidance for parents
- If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.
- Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (Note: Never wipe any unpackaged food with sanitizers.)
- Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.
- If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.
Guidance for treat-givers
- For trick-or-treating, reach out to neighbors to discuss ways to ensure 6-foot social distancing, how candy can most safely be distributed, and the need for face coverings.
- Refrain from allowing children to select their own treats from a bowl/common container, or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or on a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one.
- Or, use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.
Mike Cook
Mike Cook is the communications and civic engagement coordinator for University Heights.
Volume 13, Issue 10, Posted 10:25 AM, 10.01.2020