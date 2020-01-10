Trick-or-treating in UH is on, for now

by Mike Cook

Whether you dress like Cooper Chicken, or choose another costume, University Heights urges everyone to celebrate Halloween safely.

On Sept. 18, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) made recommendations on how Ohioans can participate in trick-or-treating as safely as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of University Heights urges residents who choose to participate this year to follow ODH recommendations.

Pending any new orders from the state or county boards of health, Trick-or-Treat night in University Heights will take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m.

If COVID-19 conditions worsen in Cuyahoga County before Halloween, plans and guidelines may change. Updates will be posted on the city’s website, www.universityheights.com.

Guidance for parents

  • If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.
  • Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (Note: Never wipe any unpackaged food with sanitizers.)
  • Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.
  • If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.

Guidance for treat-givers

  • For trick-or-treating, reach out to neighbors to discuss ways to ensure 6-foot social distancing, how candy can most safely be distributed, and the need for face coverings.
  • Refrain from allowing children to select their own treats from a bowl/common container, or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or on a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one.
  • Or, use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence.

Mike Cook

Mike Cook is the communications and civic engagement coordinator for University Heights.

Read More on University Heights
Volume 13, Issue 10, Posted 10:25 AM, 10.01.2020