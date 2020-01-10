Trick-or-treating in UH is on, for now

On Sept. 18, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) made recommendations on how Ohioans can participate in trick-or-treating as safely as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of University Heights urges residents who choose to participate this year to follow ODH recommendations.

Pending any new orders from the state or county boards of health, Trick-or-Treat night in University Heights will take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m.

If COVID-19 conditions worsen in Cuyahoga County before Halloween, plans and guidelines may change. Updates will be posted on the city’s website, www.universityheights.com.

Guidance for parents

If taking your children trick-or-treating, limit the number of houses you visit and ask your children to stay as far from treat-givers as possible. For small children, consider holding the bag for them.

Wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes when you arrive home. (Note: Never wipe any unpackaged food with sanitizers.)

Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers.

If your child is at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your doctor before allowing participation in Halloween activities.





Guidance for treat-givers