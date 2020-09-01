Pick up a Heights Observer at Mac's Backs
With some businesses closed, and others limiting in-store service, some readers are having trouble finding copies of the Heights Observer. Suzanne DeGaetano, owner of Mac's Backs - Books on Coventry, continues serving the community by hosting virtual events, and carrying both best-sellers and books by local authors. For information, visit www.macsbacks.com. You can also pick up a copy of the Heights Observer there.
Sally Kramer
Sally Kramer is a longtime Cleveland Heights resident and the administrative assistant at FutureHeights.
Volume 13, Issue 10, Posted 11:04 AM, 09.30.2020