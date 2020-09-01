Libraries re-open for browsing and computer use

Heights Libraries has re-opened its buildings for computer use and browsing. Due to COVID-19, these services look different, and follow new safeguards to keep customers and staff as safe as possible.

Computer use now requires a reservation, and reservations may be made by phone only—walk-ups and online reservations are not available at this time. Computer use will also now require a library card—guest passes will not be available. Customers can make a reservation by calling 216-932-3600, ext. 1221. Use is limited to one computer session per day, and each session lasts for 45 minutes.

Browsing will be permitted in all sections—Adult, Teen, and Children’s—but customers will be asked to stay only as long as it takes to get their materials.

To achieve safe social distancing, Heights Libraries is limiting the number of customers in its buildings, and staff have removed chairs and tables to discourage lingering. If staff members think an area is too crowded, they will ask customers to move along so that others may enter the building. Reference staff are again manning reference desks, but will assist customers from behind Plexiglas barriers.

Per the state of Ohio’s Statewide Mask Order, customers must wear face masks at all times, and maintain 6 feet of distance from staff and other customers at all times. Face masks must cover both the nose and mouth, and be in place for the duration of the visit. Face shields may not be worn in place of face masks.

Study rooms and meeting rooms will remain closed until further notice, as will the children’s play areas.

“We are so happy to welcome customers back, and we have worked very hard to do so safely,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “Services look very different now. While we can’t yet welcome the community to spend time in our buildings, we still offer free access to computers, books, music and DVDs, and all kinds of information is available on our website and through our reference staff.”

Full details, including guidelines for computer use, can be found on the Heights Libraries website, www.heightslibrary.org.