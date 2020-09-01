Why is there another school tax levy on the November ballot? Didn’t we just go through this a few months ago? As I write this, it is raining outside and my 100-year-old house with the leaky basement is letting water in.

I don’t have money for foundation repairs. I’m worried about COVID-19, as my son has returned home from college, quarantining for 14 days. I’m wondering if my job will sustain itself through this pandemic. Cleveland Heights' water and sewer bills are endless; there’s talk of our city tax being increased. Right now I need money for so many emergencies that it is depressing to think of another property tax increase. My property tax is so high already it’s like a separate mortgage payment.

A public school is a benefit to the community when it is affordable for residents to maintain. The CH-UH district is no longer affordable for taxpayers and has become a real burden for all of us. This is why more and more parents are opting for voucher programs and private schooling, because it’s more affordable. If you can receive state and federal help for private schooling, why not take it? Say “yes” to the voucher and “no” to a property tax increase. Best of all once the child graduates no more tuition payments! Property tax increases last forever, long after your children have grown and moved away.

The CH-UH school district has priced [itself] out of the education market. It is no longer affordable for residents, and instead of being a means of liberating the community it is more like a ball and chain around our ankle. The school system receives $130 million a year; $23,000 per child to educate. This is one of the most generous packages of any school system in the state. CH-UH teachers’ salaries average $82,000; statewide this number is $62,000 for similar size districts. We have all been so generous I feel that we have been taken advantage of.

When I voted “no” on the school tax levy a few months ago, I meant “no!” And I’m voting ”no” again on Issue 69, and this time with an attitude!