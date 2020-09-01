Find the Heights Observer at Bill's Coffee Shop

Bill's Coffee Shop owner Cindy Schmidt has been serving breakfast and lunch for more than 32 years. Recently, she and her longtime team of John Cuva and Ronnie Black reopened for take-out orders. Think of Bill's Coffee Shop the next time you're looking for a classic diner meal, and pick up a copy of the Heights Observer while you're there. Bill's is located at 3954 Mayfield Road, in Cleveland Heights (216-381-6443).