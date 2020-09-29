Oct. 8 forum will address elected-mayor transition

On Oct. 8, Cleveland Heights Council Member Melody Joy Hart and a committee of concerned citizens will host an online forum to inform the public about the city’s transition to an elected-mayor form of government.

The forum will explain the transition, discuss the skills and traits that are desirable for an elected mayor, and seek to determine citizens’ expectations for the new government.

“This will be an important change, electing our first mayor in 100 years,” said Hart. “We need to do all we can to get it right.”

The forum will take place via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., and will feature a panel discussion with University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell, and South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo.

In addition to their own experiences, the panelists will discuss the role citizens play in an elected-mayor form of government.

Tony Cuda, a leader of the Citizens for an Elected Mayor, will discuss the components of the new charter amendment, and explain the proposal on the ballot this November, Issue 6, which clarifies dates for candidates to file for running for mayor.

Mark Chupp, professor at Case Western Reserve University, will facilitate the discussion, including an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of the panelists.

In addition to Hart, planning committee members include Cuda, Carla Rautenberg and Len Friedson.

The group is planning a series of at least two forums on this topic. The second forum will be planned based on feedback from those who attend the first.

“We want to know what you want to know about the transition or the elected-mayor form of government,” said Hart, “and what your expectations are for a mayor-council form of government. We all need to be prepared to fill our roles, whether as a voter or an official.”

Hart invites residents to contact her with ideas for a second or third forum by e-mailing her at mhart@clvhts.com.

To register, and submit questions, for this free event, visit https://facebook.com/events/s/cleveland-heights-mayoral-tran/2662638810720852/?ti=ia.