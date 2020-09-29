HRRC adapts to help homeowners during pandemic

With the pandemic ongoing, the Home Repair Resource Center (HRRC) has altered its programming accordingly, but its commitment to Cleveland Heights homeowners is unchanged. From moving its repair-education and homebuying classes to a virtual model, requiring appointments for those entering the building, including for its tool library, and following all health and social-distancing protocols, HRRC has adapted its services and continues to assist the community.

HRRC’s popular home-repair classes continue online and are free for all participants, starting with a virtual tuckpointing class on Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Though participants won’t get to handle an angle grinder, get hands-on opportunities to mix the mortar or use a grout bag, they will learn the steps and tools involved. They will also get helpful tips to make brickwork easier.

For residents looking to repair their homes, HRRC’s grant and loan programs continue for those with qualifying incomes. HRRC also assists by offering contractor referrals, and can help homeowners and renters adversely impacted by COVID-19 find assistance.

For more information, e-mail dbrock@hrrc-ch.org, or call 216-381-6100, ext. 22.

HRRC’s free homebuying series, through which potential homebuyers can learn the ins and outs of the homebuying process, will be offered on Tuesdays, Oct. 6–27, from 6–8 p.m. Anyone considering buying a home is eligible, regardless of what city they live in. Sign up at www.hrrc-ch.org, or contact Denise Wallace, at dblack@hrrc-ch.org or 216-381-6100, ext. 14.