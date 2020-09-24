Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education special meeting highlights 8-25-2020

AUGUST 25, 2020

Board President Jodi Sourini and board members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, James Posch, and Beverly Wright were present for a virtual meeting. Also attending were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby, Treasurer Scott Gainer, and Assistant Superintendent Paul Lombardo. After an executive session, the public meeting began at approximately 7:30 p.m. and ended at approximately 7:40 p.m.

School opening update

Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby updated the board on the plans for starting school and the athletics program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teacher in-service has been held and covered data, technology, equity, operations, special education, and collaboration. The theme of the 2020-2021 school year is ACE, “Adaptation, Collaboration, and Equity.”

Communication with parents

Parent orientations are being held at all schools so parents can meet the teachers and become acquainted with the technology that students will be using. Orientation schedules are posted on the district website. In addition, 16 virtual cafes have been held, and, along with the ongoing virtual cafes, communication is continuing concerning schedule distribution and parent resources. Communication occurs through phone calls, emails, and postings on the district website: https://www.chuh.org/FamilyResources.aspx

Fall athletics

The district is offering all fall sports, and the Ohio Board of Health has approved the district’s athletic plan. Coaches have undergone additional training to comply with COVID-19 requirements. More equipment for COVID-19 protection was purchased for football.

Ohio Teacher Evaluation System approved

Dr. Lombardo presented the third and final reading of the standard-based teacher evaluation, Ohio Teacher Evaluation System 2.0, to be approved for implementation starting July 2021. The Ohio Board of Education requires that this policy be approved and in place even though the district will continue with Evaluation System 1.0 through the current school year. The board unanimously approved the policy.

The next meeting will be held virtually, Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m., preceded by an executive session. Virtual public meetings are streamed directly on the district’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools ) and recorded for later viewing. They can also be viewed at: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/8f442366-4bbd-4160-aaeb-ece0f7ab6534

LWV Observer: Rosemarie Fairman.