Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education special meeting highlights 8-18-2020

AUGUST 18, 2020

School reopening update

Board approvals

Protective facial covering and teacher evaluation policies

After an executive session, the public meeting, held virtually, was called to order at 7:44 p.m. and adjourned at 9:38 p.m. Board President Jodi Sourini and board members Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, James Posch, and Beverly Wright were present. Also attending were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby, Assistant Superintendent Paul Lombardo, and Treasurer Scott Gainer.

Superintendent Kirby’s team presented the design for the remote learning plan. The first nine weeks of the school year will consist of remote learning with a review at five weeks. Changes in plans will not take place until there is consistent suppression of the virus. Some teachers may be teaching from home whereas others may be teaching from the school buildings. Quality of instruction is considered more important than the place of instruction. In addition, the district developed the plan within the context of equity issues.

They also presented plans for students with disabilities, student and college application support, athletics, safety training, Chromebook distribution, the virtual family cafes, and monitoring student expectations. The elementary, middle and high school principals presented the proposed student schedules, which are posted on the district website [chuh.org. See Calendar].

Five-year forecast

Scott Gainer presented the five-year forecast and explained the components and uncertainties that are involved in creating the forecast. After discussing the impact of the EdChoice voucher program, the board unanimously approved the forecast. [To view Mr. Gainer’s presentations online, go to BoardDocs.com, then to the Meetings tab to access agendas for past meetings: https://go.boarddocs.com/oh/chuh/Board.nsf/Public.]

COVID-19-related resolution

The board passed a resolution allowing the administration to dispense with three readings for decisions concerning emergency items related to COVID-19 policies.

Assistant Superintendent Lombardo presented a first reading on protective facial covering policies. He also presented the new teacher evaluation policy that the state requires school districts to adopt. This policy would take effect in 2021. Board Member Heintz commented on the time cost required for these state-mandated changes. Action on these policies will take place at a later meeting.

Upcoming meetings include a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. after an executive session. A regular meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are held virtually and are streamed directly on the district’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/CHUHSchools) and recorded for later viewing. They can also be viewed at: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/8f442366-4bbd-4160-aaeb-ece0f7ab6534

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.