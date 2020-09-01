Heights businesses invited to submit holiday gift ideas

This year more than ever, shopping here in the Heights has the capacity to help our local business districts.

The COVID-19 crisis has forced many beloved Heights merchants to close shop or pare back on their hours and services. As the holiday season approaches, FutureHeights continues its efforts to encourage local shopping with its annual Holiday Gift Guide, to be published in November.

Cleveland Heights and University Heights retail businesses are invited and encouraged to e-mail photos and descriptions of items they would like to be considered for publication in the 2020 Heights Observer Holiday Gift Guide to Jessica Schantz (jschantz@futureheights.org) no later than Oct. 16. Put “Holiday Gift Guide” in the subject line.

The 2020 guide will contain listings in each of the following six categories, two of which are new this year: Stocking Stuffers ($10 or less); Gifts Less Than $50; Gifts $50 to $150; Gifts More Than $150; the Non-Traditional Gift, a new category meant to cast a wider net of potential gift ideas; and Best Socially-Distanced Gift or Experience.

Submit the following for each item: item category (one of the five categories listed above), item name, item price, name of business submitting the item, and a JPG photo of the item. Please limit descriptive text for each item to one sentence, or no more than 30 words. Photos of gift cards and gift baskets, for restaurants or service businesses, are welcome, too.

The gift guide will appear in the November print issue of the Heights Observer, as well as in weekly Heights Observer e-newsletters in the lead-up to the holidays, and online at www.heightsobserver.org.

Studies show that if more of the dollars Americans spend on holiday shopping were spent at locally owned, independent businesses, they would generate far more economic benefit in local communities than money spent online, at chains or businesses outside of the community. The Heights is known for its small but unique commercial districts peppered throughout its walkable neighborhoods. As residents, we have a vested interest in keeping these districts vibrant. This holiday season, more than ever, support our local businesses by committing to shopping here.