CH nurse receives 'Helping Hann' free furnance

For a fourth consecutive year, Verne & Ellsworth Hann Inc. has chosen a winner for its “Helping Hann” free furnace giveaway. The company created it’s “Helping Hann” giveaway to help a deserving member of the community who needs a new furnace.

Cleveland Heights resident Sommer Saddler is the recipient of the company’s 2020 free furnace installation, which includes all materials and labor.

A registered nurse, Sadler has worked for the Cleveland Clinic for the past 16 years. Her passion is to care for others, despite her own health issues. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2017, Sadler said, “Every day is a struggle, but I have to get myself together to care for my patients. For a long time, I hid my MS so people wouldn’t feel sorry for me. I have learned to accept my diagnosis even though it has changed my lifestyle and financial situation.”

Working long hours was taking a toll on Sadler, but having to work less hours has caused a financial strain. “You can’t give up,” said Sommer. “Life happens. We have no control of that, but we have the ability, will, and faith to keep going.”

Sadler’s mother lives with her and has health issues of her own. The furnace in their home was old and unreliable, and has had problems over the years. Both women worried about the air quality in their home due to the outdated furnace.

Sadler and her mother were at home when Chris Hann, co-owner of Verne & Ellsworth Hann, called to give her the good news. “When Chris told me I had won the free furnace, my mother and I screamed!” said Sommer. “This has relieved so much stress and is one less factor I have to worry about. Chris was so attentive and personable. He is awesome! We continue to say that we just cannot believe we won!”

Hann said, “Our Helping Hann free furnace giveaway is really the highlight of our year. The fact that Sommer is a nurse during these uncertain times makes her a very deserving winner.

“Our company looks forward to continuing our Helping Hann tradition and giving back to the community.”

Verne & Ellsworth Hann, a five-generation family-owned company, is owned and operated by brothers Bill and Chris Hann. The HVAC company has serviced Northeast Ohio for more than 65 years, and is located at 2026 Lee Road. Visit the company’s website, www.vehbrothers.com, for more information, and for the upcoming announcement of its fifth-annual Helping Hann furnace giveaway.