CH students earn Tri-C fellowships

Maya Serna and Talia Weeks of Cleveland Heights have been selected for Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) Honors Program Fellowships, which offer high-achieving students scholarships to cover tuition, fees and books as they work toward an associate degree.

Serna and Weeks signed commitment letters with Tri-C in a virtual ceremony. Each scholarship—funded by donors to the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation—is valued at up to $5,120 per academic year.

The college’s seventh fellowship class comprises 54 students with GPAs of at least 3.5, and outstanding ACT/SAT scores. By entering the scholarship program, they commit to being full-time students, maintaining a high GPA, and earning a degree from Tri-C within two years.

“These gifted students chose to come here because they understand the power of a Tri-C education,” said Karen Miller, the college’s provost and chief academic officer. “I look forward to celebrating their success at spring commencement in 2022.”

The fellowship places special emphasis on academic planning, mentoring, and portfolio building to reflect student work. Smaller honors class sizes also ensure specialized attention for students.

For information on the fellowship, including eligibility requirements, contact Rebecca Stolzman at 216-987-4713, or rebecca.stolzman@tri-c.edu.