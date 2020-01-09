CH council member hosts listening session

CH Council Member Davida Russell continues to learn from the community through her series of listening sessions, “You Talk - I Listen.”

Russell has scheduled the next community conversation for Sept. 19, 10–11:30 a.m., at the Front Stage Multiplex, (formerly the Regal Movie Theatre) at Severance Town Center, 3492 Mayfield Road.

The program will be facilitated by former news reporter Obie Shelton, and Barbara Danforth Shelton.



This will be an in-person event with plenty of room for social distancing; masks are required. The theater holds 250 people, but only 75 will be admitted.