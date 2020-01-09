CH church hosts online immigration forum

The Immigration Task Force of Forest Hill Church Presbyterian is offering a live educational webinar, “Immigration: History and Current Issues,” on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 7–8:30 p.m.

This forum is intended for those who are seeking a basic understanding of the root causes of immigration problems, and the legal difficulties immigrants currently face. The forum is free, but requires advance registration.

Attorney Brian J. Hoffman, executive director of The Center for Strategic Immigration Litigation and Outreach, will speak on current immigration issues.

John Flores, immigration historian and author of The Mexican Revolution in Chicago (University of Illinois Press, 2018), will speak on the history of immigration in the U.S.

The forum will also highlight the journeys of grief and hope faced by immigrants from Burkina Faso and the Congo, who now reside in Cleveland Heights.

Register at https://bit.ly/ForestHillForum by Sunday, Sept. 27. After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail containing information about joining the forum.

For more information about the speakers, and for additional information on immigration issues, go to https://bit.ly/ForestHillImmigration.