Why is Heights Libraries a landlord?

To the Editor:

I am a taxpayer of the district and always support local library tax requests, for two simple reasons:

I am an ardent believer in the power of education and learning, and

Heights Libraries does an excellent job of fulfilling its mission.





It has recently come to my attention the CH-UH libraries are being asked to continue being a landlord for a group of nonprofit entities that are currently renting space in the former Coventry School building.

Being a landlord and renting office space to nonprofits has nothing to do with the mission of the library and acts to defocus the library from its core mission.

There isplenty of unused office space in the Heights available to the current tenants.

If the Board of Directors of Heights Libraries cannot find a programming use for the former Coventry School building that is in the wheelhouse of its mission, then I urge the board to demolish the building and convert the space to parking and a park.