Performance audit would make school district accountable

To the Editor:

What is wrong with accountability? What is wrong with asking how and why your tax dollars were spent in a particular fashion? Our school board has shown a complete lack of accountability toward how it spends our $130 million in taxes to run the school district.

We have asked [board members] for over seven months to have a performance audit done in the district. A performance audit is done by a neutral third party from the state auditor’s office to see if there are any cuts or savings to our budget that can be made, to allow our tax money to be spent in the best way, and to get the most for our tax dollars.

Based solely on how hard the school board is fighting this, it seems [its members] don’t want to spend our tax dollars properly. They just want to continue wasting our tax dollars and then ask for more this November with another levy.

Other school districts have found millions of dollars in cost savings following their performance audits. I am certain that,following a performance audit here, we would have enough in savings to not require the levy they placed on the ballot.