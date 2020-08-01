Odd Dog Coffee expands service to Sundays at The Walt

For almost a year, Odd Dog Coffee has set up shop at Walter Stinson Community Park on summer and fall Saturdays. Starting in September, it will be at "The Walt" on Sundays as well.

Mary-Elizabeth Fenn and Michael Hancock will offer their usual menu of products out of their mobile trailer, at the entrance of the park, off Fenwick Road. The couple plans to add espresso to the menu, and also sell hand-thrown ceramic merchandise.

Odd Dog Coffee is a sponsor of University Heights City Hall’s “Masks on University Heights” campaign. To promote safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, residents are encouraged to send mask selfies to info@universityheights.com. Everyone who sends a photo will be entered into a drawing to win coffee from Odd Dog Coffee. The winning name will be drawn on Sunday, Sept. 6. The contest is open to all University Heights residents.