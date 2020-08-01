Housing prices are up in UH

Despite the pandemic, the University Heights housing market remains strong. The median housing price in the city made a significant jump in the second quarter of 2020, compared to both the first quarter of 2020, and the comparable second quarter of 2019.

The overall median sale price in University Heights increased by approximately $30,000 between the first and second quarter of 2020.

In the city’s central census tract, the median price increased by roughly $50,000 in the second quarter.

While there were fewer sales in the second quarter of 2020 than in the second quarter of 2019, median prices across University Heights have increased by around $20,000 citywide. Each of the city’s four census tracts have seen increases.

“University Heights is back on the map, and people see our city as an exciting place to live, work, and raise a family,” Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said. “Thanks to our Community Reinvestment Area, people are buying and making their homes here.”