"Save Our Stages" now

To the Editor:

Ensemble Theatre, Greater Cleveland's home for modern American classics, culturally relevant plays, and significant new works, has been producing great theater with local talent for 40 great years. But, our doors have been closed to the public since March 1, and may continue to be for some time.

Like other arts, event, and theater organizations, Ensemble has faced, and continues to face, tens of thousands of dollars in losses due to the pandemic. There must be some type of industry-specific relief!



Please help us #SaveOurStages by contacting Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman at www.saveourstages.com. The site provides additional information, and offers pre-written text that you can use in place of, or in addition to, a personal message to let them know why it is essential to save Cleveland's and Ohio's stages. You will also find information on the bill being proposed to Congress.



We need your voices to be heard. Take action now. #SaveOurStages.