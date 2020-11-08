CH-UH BOE places 4.8 mill levy on November ballot
In an Aug. 10 letter submitted to the Heights Observer, Ryan Routh, chair of the CH-UH City School District’s Lay Finance Committee, announced that the district’s board of education (BOE) “has placed a 4.8 mill levy on the November 2020 ballot.”
On Aug. 10 and 11, the district’s supervisor of communications, Cathan Cavanaugh, confirmed that the BOE “is moving forward with a November levy.” She declined to provide further information until a press release was approved. She anticipated that would be sometime on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Once the Heights Observer has received additional information, this article will be updated.
Kim Sergio Inglis
Kim Sergio Inglis is editor-in-chief of the Heights Observer, and is a Cuyahoga County master gardener volunteer.
Volume 13, Issue 9, Posted 10:46 AM, 08.11.2020