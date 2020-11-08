CH-UH BOE places 4.8 mill levy on November ballot

In an Aug. 10 letter submitted to the Heights Observer, Ryan Routh, chair of the CH-UH City School District’s Lay Finance Committee, announced that the district’s board of education (BOE) “has placed a 4.8 mill levy on the November 2020 ballot.”

On Aug. 10 and 11, the district’s supervisor of communications, Cathan Cavanaugh, confirmed that the BOE “is moving forward with a November levy.” She declined to provide further information until a press release was approved. She anticipated that would be sometime on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Once the Heights Observer has received additional information, this article will be updated.