UHPD releases photo of suspect in anti-Semitic graffiti case

Between July 21 and July 26, there were multiple incidents of graffiti being spray-painted on businesses on South Green Road in the early morning hours.

The graffiti included a swastika and several other offensive images that were painted on multiple buildings, including some owned and frequented by University Heights' Jewish community.

The University Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the male in the photo to the right of this article. He appears to be an approximately 5-foot-11-inch to 6-foot-1-inch Caucasian male in his early- to mid-20s.

Anyone who has information on the crime, or the identification of the suspect, is asked to contact the University Heights detective bureau at 216-932-8799, or on the non-emergency line, 216-932-1800.