Cleveland Heights' Covid response

As communities continue adapting to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, several organizations in Cleveland Heights are providing resources to the city's residents. To increase their impact, the city of Cleveland Heights has granted CARES Act funding to the following organizations for Covid-19-related initiatives:

The Office on Aging is conducting free wellness checks for elderly and homebound Heights residents, and continues to connect them with essential services, such as meal programs and medical care.

CHN Housing Partners launched a rental assistance program on July 15 to help households pay or defer bills, as much of the workforce remains unemployed or furloughed as a direct result of the pandemic.

Home Repair Resource Center has expanded its Housing Counseling Program to meet increased demand, while also offering home-repair and home-improvement programs.

Gesher is helping residents who seek financial stability and professional development by providing benefits assistance, expanding access to insurance, education, food, housing, and utility programs.

The Bhutanese Community of Greater Cleveland is expanding its Refugee Assistance Program.

Heights Emergency Food Center, located at Disciples Christian Church, has seen increased demand from residents seeking meal assistance, and is allocating funding to maintain and expand operations, as heightened need persists.

Start Right Food Pantry, a partner of Greater Cleveland Food Bank, located at Start Right Church on Caledonia Avenue, has expanded its food bank program to serve a greater need.

Beyond these services, residents experiencing health concerns during the pandemic can rely on the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, the city's police and fire departments, and area hospital systems to answer questions and respond to medical emergencies.