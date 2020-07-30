Strongsville company renovates Lee Road storage business

The building at 2037 Lee Road has undergone renovations after being purchased in November 2019 by Petrick Property Group of Strongsville. Cleveland Heights Storage, a mini-storage facility, is the company’s first commercial property.

Constructed in 1928, the building originally served as Cleveland Heights' first post office. It housed retail businesses after the postal service vacated it in the 1960s. In 1984, Tim and Joan Evans purchased it, and converted it to use for storage.

The facility provides a range of storage options for everything from business files to landscaping equipment. For information, contact Petrick Property Group at 440-879-1159 or properties@petrickpropertygroup.com.