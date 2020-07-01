Census updates in the Heights

Census outreach efforts are still underway in the Heights and across the country, with the final count deadline officially extended to Oct. 31, 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau has temporarily suspended field efforts and door knocking in light of public health concerns, though they are scheduled to slowly resume. This extension means there are still jobs available for those interested in a temporary position as a census taker. Rates for census takers in Cuyahoga County are set at $20.50 to $22.50 per hour, and training will take plake from mid-July to early August. For more information on employment with the Census Bureau, visit www.2020census.gov/en/jobs.

Cleveland Heights and University Heights leaders have strengthened local initiatives to increase response rates. Cleveland Heights Council Member Davida Russell launched the “Count Me In” campaign earlier this year, with an emphasis on reaching the often-undercounted, predominantly Black neighborhoods around Noble, North Coventry, and Taylor Road; and immigrant and refugee populations throughout the city.

Russell partnered with University Heights Council Member Barbara Blankfield in leading the “Battle of the Census.” Both council members set a goal of increasing their city’s response rates 20 percent by the end of June.

According to a July 22 Cleveland Heights city news update, while neither city reached the 20 percent benchmark in one month, Cleveland Heights had the larger turnout. For winning, "Cleveland Heights – will receive a 'tree of growth' from University Heights as a prize for outpacing the other City." The planting date is yet to be determined.

To complete your survey and be counted in the 2020 Census, visit www.my2020census.gov.