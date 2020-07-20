Taylor named Oxford principal

Jacquelyn Taylor, CH-UH City School District STEM specialist, is the new principal at Oxford Elementary School.



“We are thrilled to welcome Jacquelyn into this school leadership position,” said CH-UH Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby. “Jacquelyn is an accomplished and dedicated instructional leader who is highly respected by her peers across the district.”



Taylor has spent the past eight months in an administrative support role at Oxford. She served as the STEM program specialist for Boulevard and Gearity elementary schools for five years prior to that.



“I am beyond excited for the opportunity,” said Taylor. “This is where I started my career 20 years ago; it feels like home to me. I'm honored to work with such a talented group of teachers, and I look forward to collaborating with the staff to make a difference for all students and families at Oxford.”



Taylor earned her educational certification (Grades 1-8), her master’s degree in administration, and her teacher leader endorsement from John Carroll University.



“Jacquelyn has really stepped up to the plate this past year to support Oxford in an administrative role,” said Kirby. “She is a natural fit there, and I’m sure she will be a great leader for the school community.”



Former Oxford principal Teresa Taylor-Ware resigned from the position due to personal reasons at the end of the 2019–20 school year. She will continue to serve district students as an instructional coach. She has spent nearly 30 years in CH-UH.



“Teresa is one of the best instructional coaches we’ve ever had in the district. We are incredibly thankful for her positive, dynamic leadership at Oxford over the last two years and look forward to her continued service," said Kirby.



“Developing our own leaders and promoting from within is one of our goals in CH-UH,” added Kirby. “We have a number of internal candidates with great experience who are eager to take on leadership roles. In creating a culture of excellence, it is important that we provide the opportunities to develop our staff members who wish to become leaders in our district.”