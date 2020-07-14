Neighborhood association to host Cain Park chalk art festival July 18

When the city of Cleveland Heights canceled the 2020 in-person Cain Park Arts Festival, the Cain Park Neighborhood Association (CPNA) saw an opening. With the goal of recreating some of the artistry and energy the festival provides each summer, the group decided to host a chalk arts festival at the park.

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 18, starting at 10 a.m.

CPNA will provide chalk, or participants can bring their own. Each participant will be allocated a six-foot space to decorate.

"We are hoping to bring people of different backgrounds, different ages, different talent levels—everything from children's views of the world to professional artists applying their talent to asphalt," said organizer Michael Hagesfeld.

The event is designed to ensure social distancing, with designated drawing areas six feet apart from each other, and participants encouraged to wear masks. "We felt that with the large outdoor space, we can maintain a safe environment while still bringing back some of the energy of the Cain Park Arts Festival," said Hagesfeld.

Learn more and RSVP at www.facebook.com/events/3292120144187849.

Meanwhile, the city is hosting a virtual Cain Park Arts Festival featuring images of works by artists from the 2020 lineup. To learn more and view the images, visit https://www.cainpark.com/379/2020-Virtual-Arts-Festival.