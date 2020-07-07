CH City Council tables vacant council seat vote at July 6 meeting

Approximately one hour into its July 6 virtual Council Committee of the Whole meeting, Cleveland Heights City Council entered into executive session to—as stated on its posted agenda—"consider the appointment of a public official." Council has been one member short of its seven slated positions since Melissa Yasinow's resignation on March 2.

However, no mention was made of that discussion after executive session, nor at the subsequent city council meeting. In a text, Mayor Jason Stein confirmed that no decision had been made, stating that the matter "needs more discussion."

To view the entire meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuO9dOTLXh0. To learn more about the process thus far of appointing a new council member, read "CH council appointee decision tabled until July," published in the July issue of the Heights Observer.