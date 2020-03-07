Library foundation seeks literacy award nominees

The Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries (FFHL) is currently seeking nominations for its 2020 Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries Honor Roll. Winners will be chosen by the FFHL board, and celebrated at a virtual event this fall.

The honor is a lifetime achievement award, recognizing those who have made a sustained, outstanding contribution to the Cleveland Heights-University Heights community by promoting literacy or by educating through literacy.

In the spirit of Heights Libraries’ tagline, “Opening Doors, Opening Minds,” the award recognizes both “door openers”—those who provide access to education, literature, and opportunity through literacy—and “mind openers”—those who stimulate the minds of community members through literature and thoughtful discussion, or through connections with thought-provoking ideas or individuals. The FFHL welcomes a diverse array of candidates who have contributed to the cultural and civic fabric of the community.

Past recipients are: Amy Rosenbluth, Charniece Holmes (2019); Drapaudi Pradhan, Suzanne DeGaetano, Rachel Wayne Nelson (2018); John Jarvey, Marilyn McLaughlin (2017).

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 7, and should be e-mailed to Chase Klingenstein at heightschase@gmail.com.

Each nomination must include the name and contact information for both the nominee and the nominator, as well as a description of the nominee’s relevant background and a statement on why the nominee should be chosen.

For information on joining the FFHL board, contact Nancy Levin at nlevin@heightslibrary.org.