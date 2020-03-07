Heights Arts hosts virtual opening and by-appointment gallery visits

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Heights Arts came up with an evolutionary idea: artists who had previously been included in Heights Arts exhibitions would show one work from the period during which they first exhibited, and one from the present, thus showing how their work has evolved over time. The resulting exhibition, Evolution, runs July 10 through Aug. 23 at its 2175 Lee Road gallery.

A “virtualopening” reception using Zoom is scheduled for Friday, July 10, at 7 p.m., featuring exhibition images and artist comments. Sign up to get the link for the opening by e-mailing exhibitions@heightarts.org. In-person exhibition visits will be by appointment only, beginning July 11, with a limited number of visitors per time slot.

Participating artists include: Pam Argentieri (jewelry, metals), Kevin Busta (furniture/lamps), Tim Callaghan (painting), Stephanie Craig (ceramics), Sarah Curry (painting and printmaking), Matthew Gallagher (various media and painting), Sarah Kabot (cut-paper assemblages), Lori Kella (color photography of artificial setups), Yuko Kimura (paper and fiber art), David King (painting), Matthew Kolodziej (painting, collage, and other works on paper), Lynn Lofton (ceramics), Doug Meyer (furniture and metals), Brent Kee Young (glass), and Garie Waltzer (black-and-white photography).

"Heights Arts wouldn't have lasted one year, to say nothing of 20, without the amazing artists who live among us," said Executive Director Rachel Bernstein. "We continue to be honored to share their work with the community."

A virtual Ekphrastacy, with poets reading compositions inspired by the art in the show, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m.



In music programming, Heights Arts co-developed Random Acts of Art LIVE, a summer-long collaboration with FutureHeights and Classical Revolution Cleveland, to offer live music across the Heights community and throughout Northeast Ohio. These small-scale, socially distanced live performances might take place on a neighbor’s driveway or sidewalk, on the lawn of a senior living home, or outdoors at a community facility. Random Acts of Art LIVE also serves as an open call to musicians—particularly those who have lost income due to the pandemic—to share their talents during the summer of 2020. This unique program has been made possible by generous funding from the Angell Foundation. Private bookings are also available. Those who would like to host an event, or professional performers who would like to perform, can register at heightsarts.org/call-for-artists.

Heights Arts will begin welcoming a limited number of visitors, by appointment only, beginning Saturday, July 11. For the health and safety of all, Heights Arts observes social-distancing protocols. Guests should wear masks while inside. See dates and times available for in-person viewing at heightsarts.org, and call 216-371-3457 or e-mail heightsarts@heightsarts.org to reserve a slot.