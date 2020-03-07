Communion of Saints teacher keeps students engaged

Ending the school year with three months of virtual learning is not what any teacher intended. At Communion of Saints Catholic School in Cleveland Heights, Adam Cottos went above and beyond for his fifth-grade students.

Though he was not able to teach his class in person, he managed to keep all of his 28 students engaged in daily remote learning, through Facebook presentations and hosting weekly Kahoot game nights for the fifth-grade families. He even drove to each of the students’ homes and hand delivered a personalized end-of-the-school-year gift.