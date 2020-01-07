2020 CH GardenWalk will be virtual tour

GardenWalk Cleveland Heights, a free, self-guided tour of private and public gardens in the city, began in 2019. This year, due to the coronavirus, the tour will be conducted virtually.

Throughout the summer and fall, gardeners in Cleveland Heights are invited to upload videos (five minutes or less) or photographs of their gardens, both flower and vegetable, to the Cleveland Heights Garden Walk Facebook page (www.facebook.com/heightsgardenwalk/).

Gardeners are invited to share pictures of works in progress, small areas of special creativity within a larger space, unique plants, water features—anything that will show off what they have done, and bring joy to others.

(If you experience difficulty uploading to the Facebook page, you can instead e-mail your video or photographs to janetkious@sbcglobal.net.)