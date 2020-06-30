TOH breaks ground in June 24 ceremony

by Tim Boland

From left: Mayor Jason Stein, Council Member Melody Joy Hart, Economic Development Director Tim Boland, City Manager Tanisha Briley, Council Member Davida Russell, Council Member Mike Ungar, school district Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby, Vice Mayor Kahlil Seren. [Courtesy Mary Trupo]

The city of Cleveland Heights and development partner Flaherty & Collins held a ceremonial groundbreaking event on June 24 for the newly underway Ascent at the Top of the Hill (TOH), a mixed-use development.

Cleveland Heights City Council members, city officials, the developer, and representatives from the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school district participated in the event.

The four-acre project site is located on Cedar Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard, just up the hill from University Circle.

Construction is expected to be completed within an 18- to 24-month single-phase construction cycle. The general contractor on the project is Cleveland Construction.

Earlier this year, Cleveland Heights City Council unanimously approved the final financing for the $83,000,000 project. The city anticipates significant economic benefits from TOH. It anticipates receiving a projected $14,300,000 in net new revenue over a 32-year time frame. In addition, it projects that the project will generate more than $12,300,000 in new taxes and compensation for the CH-UH school district, over a 30-year period.

“We are excited to move forward with this transformative project that has been years in the making,” City Manager Tanisha Briley noted. “This development represents a major new investment for Cleveland Heights and positions the city for additional growth and development in the future. I am pleased that even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to advance this important development.”

Ascent at the Top of the Hill is expected to include 261 market-rate luxury apartments, more than 11,000 square feet of first-floor commercial/retail/restaurant space, close to 25,000 square feet of green space, and a structured parking garage. Plans include amenities such as first-floor co-working space, a pet spa, a dog park, indoor bicycle parking with a bike-wash station, a fitness center, and a 10th-floor pool, terrace and common space for socializing.

More information can be found at www.clevelandheights.com/toh.

