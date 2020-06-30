TOH breaks ground in June 24 ceremony

The city of Cleveland Heights and development partner Flaherty & Collins held a ceremonial groundbreaking event on June 24 for the newly underway Ascent at the Top of the Hill (TOH), a mixed-use development.

Cleveland Heights City Council members, city officials, the developer, and representatives from the Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school district participated in the event.

The four-acre project site is located on Cedar Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard, just up the hill from University Circle.

Construction is expected to be completed within an 18- to 24-month single-phase construction cycle. The general contractor on the project is Cleveland Construction.

Earlier this year, Cleveland Heights City Council unanimously approved the final financing for the $83,000,000 project. The city anticipates significant economic benefits from TOH. It anticipates receiving a projected $14,300,000 in net new revenue over a 32-year time frame. In addition, it projects that the project will generate more than $12,300,000 in new taxes and compensation for the CH-UH school district, over a 30-year period.

“We are excited to move forward with this transformative project that has been years in the making,” City Manager Tanisha Briley noted. “This development represents a major new investment for Cleveland Heights and positions the city for additional growth and development in the future. I am pleased that even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to advance this important development.”

Ascent at the Top of the Hill is expected to include 261 market-rate luxury apartments, more than 11,000 square feet of first-floor commercial/retail/restaurant space, close to 25,000 square feet of green space, and a structured parking garage. Plans include amenities such as first-floor co-working space, a pet spa, a dog park, indoor bicycle parking with a bike-wash station, a fitness center, and a 10th-floor pool, terrace and common space for socializing.

More information can be found at www.clevelandheights.com/toh.