Nighttown announces July 1 re-opening

Brendan Ring plans to re-open Nighttown on July 1 at 3 p.m.

Five days before Gov. DeWine's March 15 order that closed all Ohio restaurants that evening, Ring, Nighttown’s owner, made the decision to shut down. He closed for the health of his employees, friends and patrons. There was no takeout. There were no deliveries. The music stopped.

As of July 2, Nighttown will be open again on Thursday, Friday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for lunch and dinner. On Saturday and Sunday, Nighttown will open at 10 a.m., with brunch served until 3 p.m., and dinner served 3–9 p.m.

Masks will be required, and social-distancing accommodations have been made.

Nighttown also will be open on July 4, 3–9 p.m.

“The past months have been difficult from so many perspectives,” said Ring. “We’ve had employees with us since I’ve been here. Having to lay them off, even temporarily, was hard.

“Creating a space with the required social distancing, and yet retaining Nighttown’s neighborhood feel, has taken a lot of thought and planning and restructuring. And we miss the people. This is such a gathering space. We have so many regulars. We miss having them with us!”

For now, Nighttown’s hosting of music, entertainment, and large private gatherings remains on hold. Ring wants to get the restaurant up and running prior to making a determination about those aspects of the business.

“Because of the current limitation with the number of guests, we’ve found it impossible to host weddings and business meetings,” explained Ring.

Nighttown’s re-opening will comprise its three patios (one is a dog patio), bar and restaurant. There is also a new 50-space parking lot adjacent to the restaurant.

For information, or reservations, call 216-795-0550.