Communion of Saints students receive high school scholarships

Communion of Saints School is proud to announce the names of four eighth-grade students who received scholarships to Beaumont School.

Beaumont School awarded Camryn Mango its Lozick Scholarship, and Samaya Triggs received the school’s Howley Scholarship. Sophia Pesta received Beaumont’s Merit Award, and Beth Manning received its Presidential Academic Achievement Award.

Communion of Saints congratulates each for their outstanding accomplishments and representing the school, and also congratulate many others to whom it presented awards, honors and scholarships, who are not listed above.