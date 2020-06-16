Grog Shop and partners team up for COVID-safe concert June 27

Due to COVID-19, Cleveland Heights' Grog Shop has been closed for three months and counting, with no return to regular operations for the foreseeable future. Grog Shop staff wanted to find a way to bring live music to the Heights, and owner Kathy Blackman thought, who better to bring the community together than local musician Carlos Jones and his P.L.U.S. Band?

That was the impetus for the Grog to Go concert, planned for Saturday, June 27, 7 p.m.

Along with Jones, a standout on the Cleveland Music Scene for 38 years, Grog Shop also has teamed up with Cleveland Heights chef Doug Katz, to host the event outside the diner at 1975 Lee Road that is home to both Katz's Fire Catering business and Rising Star Coffee.

In keeping with Ohio's safe-distancing guidelines, the event will take place entirely outdoors. Tickets are being sold on a per-parking-space basis, with no more than six patrons allowed per spot. Every other parking space in the lot will be left unoccupied, to maintain social distancing. Tickets for the event are $160 per spot, with the option to rent a table and chairs for an additional $25. Patrons are permitted to bring their own chairs or blankets.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase through Doug Katz’s new venture CHIMI, which serves South American cuisine for curbside pickup at the diner, or delivery in Cleveland Heights.

To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/carlos-jones-and-the-plus-band-in-diner-on-lee-rd-parking-lot-tickets-108775343982. For more information, e-mail Kathy Blackman at grogkat@gmail.com.