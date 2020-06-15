CH resident pens book on fatherhood

Fatherhood in 60 Minutes or Less: 101 Humorous Observations, Rules of Thumb and Untold Truths for Fathers by any Definition, is the latest work by Cleveland Heights resident Mark Welfley, associate professor of practice at the University of Akron.

It’s a collection of humorous observations, rules of thumb and untold truths—each in a sentence or two. It weighs in on triggers that change child behavior, rules of thumb for dessert portions, what to add to any meal to make it more palatable to a child, what to include in a take-along survival kit for a child, and more.

“My young children have taught me much about myself, just as I have learned much about them, especially during this time of quarantine,” said Welfley. “The book will make you think, laugh, question and reminisce about fatherhood.”

The book is available at Mac’s Backs, Amazon, and at fathers101.com.