University Heights celebrates Pride Month

For the second year in a row, the Pride Flag flies outside of University Heights City Hall.

Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan declared June 2020 to be Pride Month in University Heights via proclamation. The rainbow flag, also known as the gay pride flag, will be flown throughout the month of June to symbolize the city’s celebration of diversity and support for LGBTQIA people.

At its June 1 city council meeting, University Heights considered, on second reading, historic legislation to protect the rights of the LGBTQIA community. The legislation, sponsored by Brennan, Vice Mayor Michele Weiss, and the entire city council, passed 7-0. It will become law on June 2, with the mayor's signature.