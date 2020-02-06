Some Heights businesses reopen as restrictions are lifted

As the state eases coronavirus restrictions, some Heights businesses are starting to re-open; others remain temporarily closed. Most businesses continue to make adjustments to their hours or practices, in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Heights has a large number of independently run, locally owned businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

In an effort to encourage support for businesses that are open, the city of Cleveland Heights announced that it would waive all parking fees at meters in city-owned lots and garages, until further notice.

The Heights Observer compiled the following partial list of changes that Heights businesses made to their services due to the outbreak. The list is not comprehensive. It is updated as Heights Observer staff become aware of additional changes. Businesses are invited to send updates on their hours and services to info@futureheights.org.

In addition to takeout service, some businesses offer online or by-phone ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery. Purchasing gift certificates for future use is another way that Heights residents can support businesses.

It is best to call ahead, or check a business’s website or social media, for the most up-to-date information. If you don't see a favorite business listed here, contact it. Again, this is a partial list only, and while we've checked and double-checked, things are changing quickly for businesses.

[NOTE: Updated on May 27.]

Retail and service businesses open:

Animal Zen: (http://www.animalzen.net/) Open for dog walks and care; food delivery and pickup. (www.facebook.com/AnimalZenOhio)

(http://www.animalzen.net/) Open for dog walks and care; food delivery and pickup. (www.facebook.com/AnimalZenOhio) Appletree Books: Effective May 12, the store is closed for customer browsing, but staff will be in the store on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays to answer the phone, respond to e-mails, and process orders for delivery or curbside pickup. Books purchased online at Libro.fm and Bookshop.org help support Appletree and other independent bookstores. (www.appletree-books.com)

Effective May 12, the store is closed for customer browsing, but staff will be in the store on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays to answer the phone, respond to e-mails, and process orders for delivery or curbside pickup. Books purchased online at Libro.fm and Bookshop.org help support Appletree and other independent bookstores. (www.appletree-books.com) Attenson's Coventry Antiques and Books: (http://www.attensonsantiques.com/) New pandemic hours 12:00-5:00 Monday-Saturday

(http://www.attensonsantiques.com/) New pandemic hours 12:00-5:00 Monday-Saturday Blick Art Materials: (www.dickblick.com/stores/ohio/cleveland-heights/) In-store shopping and curb-side pickup.

(www.dickblick.com/stores/ohio/cleveland-heights/) In-store shopping and curb-side pickup. Bremec: Open; only two customers permitted in store at a time. Curbside pickup is available. (https://bremec.com)

Open; only two customers permitted in store at a time. Curbside pickup is available. (https://bremec.com) Cleveland Candle Company: (https://clecandleco.com) Open and online store.

(https://clecandleco.com) Open and online store. Cleveland Rocks and Beads: Open and online store. Orders can be placed phone and e-mail. (http://clevelandrocksandbeads.com)

Open and online store. Orders can be placed phone and e-mail. (http://clevelandrocksandbeads.com) Confluence Cycle & Yoga: Beginning Monday, June 1, classes will be synchronous delivery, meaning all in-person classes will also have a live virtual component at the same time. (www.confluencecycleyoga.com)

Beginning Monday, June 1, classes will be all in-person classes will also have a live virtual component at the same time. (www.confluencecycleyoga.com) Critical Hit Games: Open. Reduced hours. Curbside pickup available. (www.facebook.com/criticalhitcleveland)

Open. Reduced hours. Curbside pickup available. (www.facebook.com/criticalhitcleveland) Dave's Markets : Seeking additional team members. Asks that 7–8 a.m. shopping be limited to those who may be especially at risk for the coronavirus. (https://davesmarkets.com)

: Seeking additional team members. Asks that 7–8 a.m. shopping be limited to those who may be especially at risk for the coronavirus. (https://davesmarkets.com) Eastwood Furniture: (www.eastwoodfurniture.com) Beginning Tuesday, May 12, the store will return to normal business hours of Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(www.eastwoodfurniture.com) Beginning Tuesday, May 12, the store will return to normal business hours of Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Eddy’s Barbershop: (https://eddysbarbershop.com/east/cov/)

(https://eddysbarbershop.com/east/cov/) Eddy’s On Coventry: (http://eddyscoventry.com/)

(http://eddyscoventry.com/) Fishstix: Open normal business hours. Curbside pickup is available (216-777-3473); delivery is free for any order over $50. "Family-size" packaging is now available for many items. (www.fishstixonline.com)

Open normal business hours. Curbside pickup is available (216-777-3473); delivery is free for any order over $50. "Family-size" packaging is now available for many items. (www.fishstixonline.com) Heights Hardware: Open. Hardware and supply stores are considered essential businesses. (www.heightshardware.com)

Open. Hardware and supply stores are considered essential businesses. (www.heightshardware.com) Heights Libraries: Phased reopening. Online services and WiFi are available. (https://heightslibrary.org)

Phased reopening. Online services and WiFi are available. (https://heightslibrary.org) Howard Hanna: All agents are working from home. Many sellers and agents are choosing to cancel open houses. New listings coming on the market are being postponed. Virtual tours are available online or directly from an agent. (Mortgage rates are low. The city has paused compliance documents on interior point-of-sale inspections, and has moved to exterior inspections only.)

All agents are working from home. Many sellers and agents are choosing to cancel open houses. New listings coming on the market are being postponed. Virtual tours are available online or directly from an agent. (Mortgage rates are low. The city has paused compliance documents on interior point-of-sale inspections, and has moved to exterior inspections only.) Loving Hands Yoga and Reiki: (http://lovinghandsyoga.com/) Video yoga, Reiki, and meditation classes, video spiritual counseling sessions, remote Reiki treatments.

(http://lovinghandsyoga.com/) Video yoga, Reiki, and meditation classes, video spiritual counseling sessions, remote Reiki treatments. MJM Window Restoration: Open normal hours. Crews will be taking extra precautions regarding any interior work. All exterior work will continue as usual.

Open normal hours. Crews will be taking extra precautions regarding any interior work. All exterior work will continue as usual. Mac’s Backs - Books on Coventry: (https://www.macsbacks.com/) Open seven days 12-6 p.m. Online, phone and e-mail orders can be placed.

(https://www.macsbacks.com/) Open seven days 12-6 p.m. Online, phone and e-mail orders can be placed. Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa: (https://qbds.net/) Open by appointment.

(https://qbds.net/) Open by appointment. Record Revolution: (https://www.facebook.com/RecordRevolution/)

(https://www.facebook.com/RecordRevolution/) Silva’s Massage Therapy: (www.silvasmassagetherapy.com) Limited Appointments available. Call or text 216-202-4204 .

(www.silvasmassagetherapy.com) Limited Appointments available. Call or text 216-202-4204 Sits 'n Wiggles Pet Care & Training: Limited services, as of March 23. Call (216-910-7487) or e-mail (info@sitsnwigglescle.com).

Limited services, as of March 23. Call (216-910-7487) or e-mail (info@sitsnwigglescle.com). Sunshine Headquarters Too: (www.facebook.com/sunshinehq2/) Curbside pickup.

(www.facebook.com/sunshinehq2/) Curbside pickup. Swedish Solutions Cleveland Heights: Free vehicle pickup and dropoff; extra health protections and no-contact procedures in use. (https://swedishsolutions.com)

Free vehicle pickup and dropoff; extra health protections and no-contact procedures in use. (https://swedishsolutions.com) S'Wonderful Gifts : Effective May 12, shop will reopen to in-store customers (max: 5 at a time, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Online ordering and curbside pickup will remain available. (www.extravaginza.com)

: Effective May 12, shop will reopen to in-store customers (max: 5 at a time, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Online ordering and curbside pickup will remain available. (www.extravaginza.com) Still Point Gallery: Online gallery store is open. (https://still-point-gallery.myshopify.com) Shipping or curbside pickup. Call 216-721-4992.

Online gallery store is open. (https://still-point-gallery.myshopify.com) Shipping or curbside pickup. Call 216-721-4992. The Exchange: (www.theexchange.com) Text xcurbside to 77222.

(www.theexchange.com) Text xcurbside to 77222. Trapped CLE Escape Room: (www.trappedcle.com) Open for groups of 10 or less.

(www.trappedcle.com) Open for groups of 10 or less. White Cloud Studio: (www.whitecloudstudios.com/cleveland-height.html)

(www.whitecloudstudios.com/cleveland-height.html) Wood Trader: (www.facebook.com/woodtraderframing) Open by appointment only, masks mandatory. Call or e-mail ahead for an appointment.

(www.facebook.com/woodtraderframing) Open by appointment only, masks mandatory. Call or e-mail ahead for an appointment. Zagara's Marketplace: Open regular hours (https://zagaras.com). Home delivery available via www.prestofreshgrocery.com.

Restaurants and bars open for takeout/delivery:

Aladdin's Eatery: Open for takeout and delivery. (https://aladdins.com)

Open for takeout and delivery. (https://aladdins.com) BarNone Wine-Beer-Spirits: (www.barnonewineandspirits.com) Bar now open. Offering free, contactless delivery for $75 minimum order.

(www.barnonewineandspirits.com) Bar now open. Offering free, contactless delivery for $75 minimum order. Bialy's Bagels: Will reopen on April 17 for online ordering only, with curbside pickup. The owners request that customers place their orders 48 hours in advance. For $10, customers can purchase a dozen bagels, to be donated to frontline workers. Bialy's owners will match each donation. (www.bialysbagels.com)

Will reopen on April 17 for online ordering only, with curbside pickup. The owners request that customers place their orders 48 hours in advance. For $10, customers can purchase a dozen bagels, to be donated to frontline workers. Bialy's owners will match each donation. (www.bialysbagels.com) Bibibop Asian Grill: Open for takeout and delivery (216-938-8592).

Open for takeout and delivery (216-938-8592). Bodega: Open for takeout and delivery. (www.bodegarestaurantandlounge.com)

Open for takeout and delivery. (www.bodegarestaurantandlounge.com) Boss Dog Brewery: Takeout food and beer available. (http://bossdogbrewing.com)

Takeout food and beer available. (http://bossdogbrewing.com) Buffalo Wild Wings: Open for takeout and delivery. (www.buffalowildwings.com/en)

Open for takeout and delivery. (www.buffalowildwings.com/en) Cafe Tandoor: Open for takeout and delivery. (www.cafetandoorcleveland.com)

Open for takeout and delivery. (www.cafetandoorcleveland.com) Cilantro Taqueria: Open for takeout, delivery and curbsite pickup. (www.facebook.com/CilantroTaqueria)

Open for takeout, delivery and curbsite pickup. (www.facebook.com/CilantroTaqueria) Dave’s Cosmic Subs: Open for takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash and GrubHub. (www.davescosmicsubs.com)

Open for takeout and delivery via Uber Eats, Doordash and GrubHub. (www.davescosmicsubs.com) Dewey's Pizza: Open for takeout. (https://deweyspizza.com)

Open for takeout. (https://deweyspizza.com) First Watch : Open for takeout (216-321-1075).

: Open for takeout (216-321-1075). Georgio's Oven Fresh Pizza Company: Open for takeout and delivery (216-932-2000).

Open for takeout and delivery (216-932-2000). Geraci's: Open for takeout and delivery. Curbside pickup is available (call 216-371-5643), and online ordering (www.geracisrestaurant.com) is encouraged. Open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with 4–5 p.m. each day reserved for those 65 and older, and those who are medically vulnerable.

Open for takeout and delivery. Curbside pickup is available (call 216-371-5643), and online ordering (www.geracisrestaurant.com) is encouraged. Open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with 4–5 p.m. each day reserved for those 65 and older, and those who are medically vulnerable. Gigi's on Fairmount: Open Tuesday through Saturday, 4–8 p.m., for carryout and curbside pickup. Call ahead ordering (216-291-7237) available beginning at 1 p.m.; online ordering also available. (www.gigisonfairmount.com)

Open Tuesday through Saturday, 4–8 p.m., for carryout and curbside pickup. Call ahead ordering (216-291-7237) available beginning at 1 p.m.; online ordering also available. (www.gigisonfairmount.com) Goodfellas BBQ: Open for takeout (216-848-1200). Owner Darryl Rugley has been providing free "snack packs" for kids. To donate, send money to the Cash App $goodfellasbbq, or send a donation to 2847 Noble Road, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, 44121. (www.facebook.com/pages/Goodfellows-BBQ/382711585557524)

Open for takeout (216-848-1200). Owner Darryl Rugley has been providing free "snack packs" for kids. To donate, send money to the Cash App $goodfellasbbq, or send a donation to 2847 Noble Road, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, 44121. (www.facebook.com/pages/Goodfellows-BBQ/382711585557524) Happy Buddha Cafe: Open for takeout and delivery (216-291-2446).

Open for takeout and delivery (216-291-2446). Inn on Coventry: Effective May 1, open for take-out orders, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (216-371-1811).

Effective May 1, open for take-out orders, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (216-371-1811). Jack's Deli & Restaurant: (www.jacksdeliandrestaurant.com/) Open for take-out, delivery and in-house dining.

(www.jacksdeliandrestaurant.com/) Open for take-out, delivery and in-house dining. Kensington Pub: Open for takeout, 4:30–9 p.m. (www.kensingtonpub.com/take-out)

Open for takeout, 4:30–9 p.m. (www.kensingtonpub.com/take-out) Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant Bar and Grill: Open for takeout and delivery, Tuesday through Thursday, 4–9 p.m., Friday, noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, 2–7 p.m. Curbside pickup is available (216-862-6623).(www.losarcoscleveland.com)

Open for takeout and delivery, Tuesday through Thursday, 4–9 p.m., Friday, noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., Sunday, 2–7 p.m. Curbside pickup is available (216-862-6623).(www.losarcoscleveland.com) Lox, Stock, and Brisket: Open for takeout (216-471-8175), Tuesday through Saturday. (www.loxstockandbrisket.com)

Open for takeout (216-471-8175), Tuesday through Saturday. (www.loxstockandbrisket.com) Luna Bakery & Cafe: Takeout and curbside delivery available, via phone or Toast app; and delivery available through DoorDash. (www.lunabakerycafe.com)

Takeout and curbside delivery available, via phone or Toast app; and delivery available through DoorDash. (www.lunabakerycafe.com) Marotta’s: Open for takeout. (https://www.facebook.com/marottasCLE)

Open for takeout. (https://www.facebook.com/marottasCLE) Melt Bar & Grilled: Full menu available for takeout or delivery. (https://meltbarandgrilled.com)

Full menu available for takeout or delivery. (https://meltbarandgrilled.com) Mister Brisket: Offering takeout, including a vacuum-sealed bag of of its delicious cooked corned beef. (www.misterbrisket.com)

Offering takeout, including a vacuum-sealed bag of of its delicious cooked corned beef. (www.misterbrisket.com) MOJO world eats: (https://www.mojocle.com/) Curbside takeout Wednesday – Saturday 4 to 7:30 p.m.

(https://www.mojocle.com/) Curbside takeout Wednesday – Saturday 4 to 7:30 p.m. New Heights Grill: Open for takeout. (www.newheightsgrill.com)

Open for takeout. (www.newheightsgrill.com) On the Rise: Open for takeout and delivery. (https://ontheriseartisanbreads.com/)

Open for takeout and delivery. (https://ontheriseartisanbreads.com/) O'Rielly's Pub & Grill: Open for takeout (216-321-9356). (www.facebook.com/ORiellysPub)

Open for takeout (216-321-9356). (www.facebook.com/ORiellysPub) Panini’s Bar & Grill: Open for takeout, curbside, and delivery service. (www.facebook.com/paninisbarandgrill)

Open for takeout, curbside, and delivery service. (www.facebook.com/paninisbarandgrill) Pho & Rice Coventry: Open for takeout and delivery. (https://phoandricecoventry.com)

Open for takeout and delivery. (https://phoandricecoventry.com) Phoenix Coffee: Hours vary by location (Coventry open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Lee Road open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Open for carryout and local bike delivery. (https://phoenixcoffee.com)

Hours vary by location (Coventry open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Lee Road open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Open for carryout and local bike delivery. (https://phoenixcoffee.com) Pizazz on the Circle: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout and delivery (216-321-7272). (https://pizzazzpizza.com)

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for takeout and delivery (216-321-7272). (https://pizzazzpizza.com) Rascal House: Open for takeout and delivery (216-503-4770).

Open for takeout and delivery (216-503-4770). Richie Chan's Chinese: Open for takeout. (http://richiechans.weebly.com)

Open for takeout. (http://richiechans.weebly.com) Rising Star Coffee: Open for takeout and delivery. (https://risingstarcoffee.com)

Open for takeout and delivery. (https://risingstarcoffee.com) Rudy's Pub: Open for takeout. (www.facebook.com/rudyspubcle)

Open for takeout. (www.facebook.com/rudyspubcle) Seafood Shake: Open for takeout. (www.facebook.com/seafoodshakeboil/)

Open for takeout. (www.facebook.com/seafoodshakeboil/) Stone Oven Bakery Café: Open for takeout. (https://stone-oven.com)

Open for takeout. (https://stone-oven.com) Sun Luck Garden: Open for takeout and delivery. (www.sunluckgardench.com/#/)

Open for takeout and delivery. (www.sunluckgardench.com/#/) Swensons Drive-In: Continues to be open for drive-in service, will call-ahead ordering available (216-350-7776).

Continues to be open for drive-in service, will call-ahead ordering available (216-350-7776). Taste: Open for takeout and delivery, 5–8:30 p.m. Call 216-932-9100. (www.tastefoodwine.com)

Open for takeout and delivery, 5–8:30 p.m. Call 216-932-9100. (www.tastefoodwine.com) Tavern Company: Open for takeout Thursday through Saturday, 4–9 p.m. (www.taverncompany.net)

Open for takeout Thursday through Saturday, 4–9 p.m. (www.taverncompany.net) The Fairmount: Open for takeout and delivery, 4–9 p.m. Call 216-229-9463. (www.thefairmount.net)

Open for takeout and delivery, 4–9 p.m. Call 216-229-9463. (www.thefairmount.net) The Wine Spot: Offering curbside pickup and delivery (216-342-3623). Virtual wine tastings. (https://thewinespotonline.com)

Offering curbside pickup and delivery (216-342-3623). Virtual wine tastings. (https://thewinespotonline.com) Tommy's: Open for takeout, noon to 7 p.m. daily. Order by phone (216-321-7757); walk-in orders are also welcome.

Open for takeout, noon to 7 p.m. daily. Order by phone (216-321-7757); walk-in orders are also welcome. The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express: Open for takeout and delivery (216-417-1719). (www.thesaucebse.com)

Open for takeout and delivery (216-417-1719). (www.thesaucebse.com) University Heights Nutrition: Takeout, delivery and curbside service available; call or text 216-203-6260. (www.facebook.com/universityhtsnutrition/)

Takeout, delivery and curbside service available; call or text 216-203-6260. (www.facebook.com/universityhtsnutrition/) Vero Pizza : Open for curbside pickup Thursday through Saturday, 4–9 p.m. Call to order (216-229-8383); phones open at 3 p.m. There is limited dough each day. (https://verocleveland.com)

: Open for curbside pickup Thursday through Saturday, 4–9 p.m. Call to order (216-229-8383); phones open at 3 p.m. There is limited dough each day. (https://verocleveland.com) VoodDoo Brewery: To-go beer is available. (www.voodoobrewery.com)

To-go beer is available. (www.voodoobrewery.com) Zhug: Open for takeout and delivery, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4–8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 4–9 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday.) Orders can be made online (https://zhugcle.com/#order) or by phone (216-862-2508).

Open for takeout and delivery, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 4–8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 4–9 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday.) Orders can be made online (https://zhugcle.com/#order) or by phone (216-862-2508). Zoma Cleveland: Open for takeout and delivery. (https://zomacleveland.com)

The following businesses and organizations are temporarily closed to in-person customers. Please visit their websites or social media postings for information, updates, ordering options, and to purchase gift cards. Many are accepting orders by phone, e-mail and Web, for curbside pickup and delivery (free, in some cases):