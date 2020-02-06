Friendly competition between Cleveland Heights and University Heights encourages Census participation

On Saturday, May 29, Cleveland Heights Councilmember Davida Russell challenged University Heights Councilmember Barbara Blankfeld to the “Battle of the Census”: a competition to see which city can grow its 2020 Census response rate by 20 percent during the month of June.

Both council members stressed that everyone will benefit regardless of who "wins" the competition.

According to U.S. Census tracking, as of June 1, 69.8 percent of University Heights residents have responded, compared to 63 percent of Cleveland Heights residents.

Many people may ask: Why do I need to complete the Census? Why is it important to count all of us? Why should I take the time? There are many reasons to complete the Census, and accurate demographic data is critical.

Responding to the Census is not only a civic duty; it also affects the amount of federal funding a community receives, how that community plans for the future, and congressional apportionment. Specifically, data from the 2020 Census are used to:

Ensure sufficient public services and funding for schools, hospitals and fire departments.

Plan for residential and commercial development, and improve neighborhoods.

Determine how many seats Ohio is allocated in the House of Representatives.

Completing the Census is quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire takes less than 10 minutes, and is safe, secure and confidential.

To complete the Census today, visit 2020 Census.gov.

The winning city will receive a Census tree from the losing city. The Census tree will represent the growth of both communities.

So, what are you waiting for? Complete the Census now!