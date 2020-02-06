Friendly competition aims to increase census response rates

On May 29, Cleveland Heights Council Member Davida Russell challenged University Heights Council Member Barbara Blankfeld to a "race,” to see which city can increase its 2020 U.S. Census response rate by 20 percent during the month of June.

The winner will receive a “census tree,” representing growth of the respective communities, from the losing city.

Both council members stressed that everyone will benefit regardless of who wins the competition. According to U.S. Census tracking, as of June 1, University Heights currently has a higher response rate, at 69.8%, while Cleveland Heights is at 63%.

Census response is not only a civic duty; it affects the amount of funding each community receives, helps communities plan for their futures, and determines a community’s representation in government. Specifically, data from the 2020 U.S. Census will be used to:

Ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals and fire departments.

Plan new homes and businesses, and improve neighborhoods.

Determine how many seats Ohio is allocated in the U.S. House of Representatives.





The 2020 U.S. Census questionnaire takes less than 10 minutes to complete. It is safe, secure and confidential.

To complete the census visit 2020census.gov.