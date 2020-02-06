First Baptist hosts monthly mobile pantry

First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland is partnering with the Cleveland Food Bank again this summer, to serve as a mobile pantry for produce pickup. Dates for the church’s upcoming mobile pantries are June 6, July 11, and Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

A mobile pantry is a Greater Cleveland Food Bank truck full of food that is brought to a location where clients can pick it up.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, distributions at the church (3630 Fairmount Blvd.), for the time being, will be drive-up only. Guests are asked to make room in their trunks prior to their arrival. A valid ID is required to participate.

On May 2, church volunteers served 562 people. Each family received potatoes, apples, oranges, cabbage, yellow squash, and yogurt—the total amount distributed was in excess of 6,000 lbs. of produce. For further information, visit www.firstbaptistcleveland.org/food-giveaway/.