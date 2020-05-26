University Heights celebrates Class of 2020

To put it mildly, senior year for the high school Class of 2020 has not gone according to plan. Students should be relishing their final weeks of classes with their friends and teachers. They should be enjoying softball games, concerts, and award ceremonies. There should be promposals; there should be big commencement ceremonies, followed by graduation parties.

This pandemic derailed so much.

“We here at City Hall can’t fix any of that,” University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said, “but we’d like to do something nice for the Class of 2020.”

All high school seniors living in University Heights are invited to participate in the city’s Senior Spotlight program. UH City Hall staff will produce write-ups on local seniors to share on social media accounts. The features on seniors are also available at universityheights.com/seniorspotlight.

As many seniors as possible will be included in the July issue of Mosaic, the University Heights magazine. One senior, and his or her parents, will appear on the cover of the magazine.

To be included, seniors should answer all of the following questions:

Name

High School

Extra-curricular activities

Activities outside of school

Favorite class and teacher

What will you remember most about being a senior during this pandemic?

What will you miss most about high school?

What message of thanks would you like to share with your parents, siblings or other relatives?

Plans after graduation (college and/or career)





Seniors should send their responses, and a high-resolution photograph, to mcook@universityheights.com.