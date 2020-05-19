As businesses reopen in-person services, the city of Cleveland Heights has come up with a gamified approach to encourage local shopping.

"Shop Local Bingo," as described on the city's website, works just like the classic game. The scorecard, available for download, lists 24 CH businesses.

According to Mary Trupo, director of communications and public engagement for the city of Cleveland Heights, businesses were selected randomly, but "with emphasis put on diversity of locations." The first round features restaurants, bars and grocers. Trupo noted that other types of merchants will be included as more businesses reopen.

Following any line on the card, participants can purchase goods from these businesses online or in-store. They must then take pictures of themselves holding both their purchases and receipts. Per the city's instructions, "once you have a Bingo (horizontal, vertical or diagonal), send all of your pictures in one e-mail to bingo@clvhts.com, or send a direct message to Instagram (@clvhts), or our Facebook (@clevelandheightsoh) with all your pics. Be sure to attach your marked card as well!"

Submissions will be entered into a weekly drawing to receive "a Cleveland Heights dinner/dessert/beverage/groceries experience on us—a $50 value to your choice of featured business—two $25 gift cards," according to the site. Each week, for the next four to five weeks, a new card will be posted with additional businesses. Participants may submit more than once, and may also work on previous cards while beginning new ones.

The city is funding the gift cards exclusively. According to Trupo, "this is the City's effort to further help out our businesses by hopefully driving additional business to them."

For more information, and to download the first scorecard, visit www.clevelandheights.com/1299/Shop-Local-Bingo.