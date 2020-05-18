Zoom into UH with city backdrops

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced many people to Zoom meetings. Whether it’s a weekly staff meeting, a quarterly book club, or an interview, Zoom has become part of the pandemic culture.

To enhance Zoom meetings with some University Heights civic pride, Zoom backgrounds depicting the city are now available for download on the University Heights City Hall Facebook page.

Backgrounds include Walter Stinson Community Park, John Carroll University (JCU) scenes, the University Heights Library, as well as Bialy’s Bagels, Los Arcos, and Jack’s Deli & Restaurant.

Video backgrounds are also available, including drone footage of JCU, plus shots featuring the city’s Brand Ambassador, Cooper.

The UH Zoom backgrounds are available in the photo album section on the city’s Facebook page, at facebook.com/UniversityHeightsCityHall.