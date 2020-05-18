Yard signs celebrate Heights High seniors

Maybe you have seen them—nearly 400 Heights High Class of 2020 yard signs that sprouted up in early May, in the yards and windows of this year’s graduating seniors.

“Our seniors will not have the same end-of-year experience that they expected, and we feel so bad about that,” said Jane Simeri, Heights High’s senior class principal. “We want these signs to show the class of 2020 and our community that we are very proud of them.”

The yard signs were installed by the CH-UH bus drivers, using district vans, on May 6 and 7.

“Our bus drivers know our community so well and they miss driving, so this was a perfect fit,” said Superintendent Liz Kirby. Around 45 of the signs were also delivered by Board of Education members.

“All of our drivers miss driving their buses and seeing their students,” said Scott Smith, supervisor of transportation. “Our drivers form strong bonds with their students and miss the connection they developed over the school year.”

Six bus drivers and one volunteer installed the signs: Cameron Afzal, Vanessa Bantum, Autumn Boyd, Jacqueline Bunton-Eddie, Kionna Jackson and Michael Lewis. Boyd’s son Antwan also helped.