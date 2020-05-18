Cleveland Heights – University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 5-8-2020

MAY 8, 2020 - Special Meeting

Reopening the libraries

Voluntary furlough package

Present were President James Roosa, Vice President Dana Fluellen, Patti Carlyle, Gabe Crenshaw and Annette Iwamoto. Max Gerboc and Vikas Turakhia were absent. The meeting was held virtually at 9 am.

The library anticipates reopening no later than June 1 with limited hours, subject to the State of Ohio Stay-at-Home order. Therefore, the board approved a resolution for setting the following hours:

Tuesday and Thursday, 1 - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Special hours for senior citizens will be designated.

Staff will work in four-hour shifts, allowing time for cleaning between shifts. The Lee Road branch will open on June 1. The other three branches will open June 8. Curbside service will begin, and the book drop will open on May 18.

With limited hours, the libraries will need fewer staff. Therefore, the board authorized the library administration to offer to staff a voluntary furlough and an exit incentive package effective as of May 30, 2020.

The library budget would allow up to 15 staff members to take advantage of these offers. Additional layoffs may be needed depending on how many staff take the furlough and exit offers. Those taking the exit offer package would resign or retire and receive a lump sum payment at separation. Those furloughed would be prepared to be called back to work, and while unemployed would have their health insurance covered. In addition to furloughs, other staff will have reduced salaries or reduced hours. Other non-salary cuts are being planned. A revised budget will be presented to the board at the next meeting on May 18.

The next meeting will be held at the Lee Road Branch Library on Monday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. During the library closure, board meetings have been live streamed for the public on the library’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/heightslibrary/.

LWV Observer: Elizabeth M. Tracy.