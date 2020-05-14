City of University Heights cancels summer events

Citing the health risks of holding large events during a pandemic, University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced on May 14 that all city-sponsored events will be canceled through Labor Day. In addition, he announced that the Beryl E. Rothschild Pool at Purvis Park will not open in 2020.

Among the canceled events in University Heights are:

The Summer Concert Series, including shows at Walter Stinson Community Park and at John Carroll University

Tennis lessons

Yoga Tuesdays at The Walt

Family Movie Nights at The Walt

Arts & Crafts at the Park

Touch-a-Truck

National Night Out

Senior Happenings with Mr. Walter Stinson

B’nai B’rith Health Run





The city previously announced the cancellation of its 2020 Memorial Day Parade.

Permits for block parties, parades, and garage and yard sales were previously suspended, and remain suspended until further notice. City tennis courts and playground equipment remain closed until further notice.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports that the 44118 zip code, which includes University Heights, continues to have a high rate of infection for COVID-19. Given the risk, the mayor felt it would be irresponsible to open the Purvis Park pool this season.

“Our pool is popular and attracts large crowds. We cannot reasonably expect to achieve social distancing in the pool,” Brennan said. “While the pool water contains chlorine, we cannot be certain of the adequate disinfection of surfaces around the pool area or in the restrooms. Cloth face coverings would be difficult to breathe through when wet. City lifeguards could not perform rescues without exposing themselves to potential infection.

“While we all are willing to assume a certain amount of risk in our daily activities, there are risks in opening the pool and conducting other summer activities beyond what is normally associated with these activities, and beyond what is acceptable during this pandemic.“

A decision on whether to hold scheduled fall events, including the City Beautiful Run, Fall Fest, and the University Heights Civic Awards, will be made at a later date.

If Fall Fest is held as scheduled, on Sunday, Oct. 11, Carlos Jones and the PLUS Band will be the concert headliner. The band was previously set to open this year’s now-canceled Summer Concert Series.