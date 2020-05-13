CH-UH kindergartens host virtual info nights May 14-21

Beginning May 14, each Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District elementary school will host an online Kindergarten Information Night for incoming and prospective families.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet school principals and teachers, ask questions, and take virtual tours of the buildings—all from home. To join the event, visit www.chuh.org for each school's Google Meet link.

To find the school that corresponds to your place of residence, use the district’s online interactive boundary map at www.chuh.org/InteractiveBoundariesMap.aspx.

Here is a complete list of the information night dates and times:

Boulevard Elementary School: May 21, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Canterbury Elementary School: May 14, 6 p.m.

Fairfax Elementary School: May 20, 6 p.m.

Gearity Professional Development School: May 19, 6–7 p.m.

Noble Elementary School: May 20, 6–7 p.m.

Oxford Elementary School: May 14, 5 p.m.

Roxboro Elementary School: May 20, 6–7 p.m.





All in-person information nights in CH-UH this year were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with the exception of Boulevard Elementary School, which held an event on Feb. 25.