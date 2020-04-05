The end of one's senior year is typically a time of celebration—ritualized by prideful and teary graduation walks, group photo sessions and crowded backyard barbecues. Due to COVID-19, the class of 2020 must refrain from all these activities.

In order to publicly recognize this graduating class, the Heights Observer is offering congratulatory messaging in its June issue.

This opportunity is open to parents, extended family, friends, teammates, or anyone who wants to offer best wishes. Shout-outs can honor 2020 graduates of any high school, college or other educational program.

For $25, you can submit a congratulatory message of up to 300 characters (approximately 60 words). For an additional $25, you can supply a color head-and-shoulders photo. Except for the transaction fee, 100% of payments will support ongoing publication of the Heights Observer.

Each message will be printed in a 2.33" x 2.33" box on a special page of the June issue.

To register your senior and submit payment, visit the Heights Observer Senior Shout Out page at Eventbrite.

Payment must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, with submissions completed (messages and photos) by 9 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

For more information, email info@futureheights.org, or call (216) 320-1423.